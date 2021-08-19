$45.78 Million in Sales Expected for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will announce sales of $45.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.53 million. Cantaloupe reported sales of $32.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year sales of $163.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.60 million to $165.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $189.51 million, with estimates ranging from $186.60 million to $191.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cantaloupe.

A number of research firms have commented on CTLP. TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $694.04 million, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.12.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

