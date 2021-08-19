4,529,140 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,529,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,752,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.07% of Axon Enterprise as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $617,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $759,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXON traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $181.89. 3,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.17 and a 52 week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $102,610.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,743.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $92,833.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,590.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,241,915 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

