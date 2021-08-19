$47.12 Million in Sales Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to report $47.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.90 million and the lowest is $46.60 million. Safehold reported sales of $38.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $185.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $186.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $233.75 million, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $249.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Safehold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,945.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,035,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,933,619.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $2,504,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 125,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,773. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Safehold by 69.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 68.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAFE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.36. 3,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,225. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

