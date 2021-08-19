$5.61 Million in Sales Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will report sales of $5.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.03 million. Profire Energy posted sales of $4.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $22.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.66 million to $23.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.84 million, with estimates ranging from $19.49 million to $31.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%.

PFIE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 million, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.35. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

