6,178 Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FXE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 229.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the first quarter worth $433,000.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust stock opened at $109.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.78. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.86.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

