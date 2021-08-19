648 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $92,138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,525,000 after purchasing an additional 142,214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,117,000 after purchasing an additional 55,539 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after purchasing an additional 237,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $67.94 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $71.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.831 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

