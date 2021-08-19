$69.06 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to post sales of $69.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.80 million to $69.50 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $58.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $258.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $259.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $300.87 million, with estimates ranging from $298.62 million to $303.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on DCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.77. The company had a trading volume of 109,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,126. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.01. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a PE ratio of -164.50.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $2,015,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Larry Wilson sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $658,882.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,636.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,990 shares of company stock worth $6,414,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,448 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 217.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 88,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 162.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 93,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

