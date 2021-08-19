69,758 Shares in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Hycroft Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 16.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 41,624 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.58. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.15.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. Research analysts forecast that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hycroft Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 16,174 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $33,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Stieber sold 12,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $47,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,171,021 shares of company stock worth $4,032,190. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

