7,047 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 529,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,798,000 after acquiring an additional 134,648 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.93 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

