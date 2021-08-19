$745.80 Million in Sales Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will report $745.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $746.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $745.40 million. TEGNA posted sales of $738.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in TEGNA by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 17,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TEGNA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,845,000 after acquiring an additional 141,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in TEGNA by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

