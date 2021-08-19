$88.38 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report $88.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.96 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $84.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $354.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $347.46 million to $361.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $400.80 million, with estimates ranging from $384.24 million to $409.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

HLNE traded down $2.09 on Monday, hitting $86.61. 877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,130. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

