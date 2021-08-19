8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 737,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,424. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Sipes acquired 43,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 3,361 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $82,983.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,109 shares of company stock worth $1,837,489. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $8,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $2,383,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 146,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in 8X8 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

