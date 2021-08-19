$9.78 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce sales of $9.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $9.84 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $39.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.93 billion to $39.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $40.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.65 billion to $41.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Dynamics.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock opened at $196.80 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $201.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.