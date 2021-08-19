AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) & BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Head to Head Review

AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) and BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AA and BRP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BRP Group $137.84 million 25.44 -$8.65 million $0.20 175.90

AA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRP Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AA and BRP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AA 0 2 0 0 2.00 BRP Group 0 1 6 0 2.86

BRP Group has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.70%. Given BRP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRP Group is more favorable than AA.

Profitability

This table compares AA and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AA N/A N/A N/A BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

AA has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRP Group has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BRP Group beats AA on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AA

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products. It also provides home, content, building, pet, and holiday home insurance products; and travel services. In addition, the company offers driving advisory services, such as child safety, fuel and environment, legal advisory, service and repair, safety, security, and driving cost and other services; car and MOT services; and financial services, such as personal loans, car loans, home improvement loans, debt consolidation loans, wedding loans, loan management, savings, credit cards, and online security services, as well as reinsurance services. It serves fleet and leasing companies. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Basingstoke, the United Kingdom.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

