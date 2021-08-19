AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Short Interest Update

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 307,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

In other AAR news, Director Michael Ross Boyce acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at $6,524,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 286.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 27.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AAR by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,424,000 after purchasing an additional 241,332 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

NYSE AIR traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 229,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,163. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.78. AAR has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.76.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AAR will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

