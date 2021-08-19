AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Lowered by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.3% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 40,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 321,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.92. 144,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,750,844. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $208.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.