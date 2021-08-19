ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will report $1.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $6.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABM. KeyCorp increased their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,277. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

