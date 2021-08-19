Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 854,200 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 679,500 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 438,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXAS. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 17,007 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.67.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The energy company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 148.04% and a negative net margin of 567.57%. The company had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses primarily on the development of conventional and unconventional resources in its primary operating areas in the Rocky Mountains, South Texas, Powder River Basin, and Permian Basin.

