Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $20.52 on Monday. Absci has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $31.53.

In other Absci news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

