Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

ACCYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Accor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. AlphaValue lowered Accor to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Accor alerts:

Accor has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.31.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.