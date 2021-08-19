ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives $115.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,808. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.69. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 0.76.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth $30,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

