Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Boosted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 928,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,214 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 39,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.45.

Shares of ATVI opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

