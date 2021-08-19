Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.65 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.77 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.650 EPS.
ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.45.
ATVI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53.
In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.