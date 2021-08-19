Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.65 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.77 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.650 EPS.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.45.

ATVI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

