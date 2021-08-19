Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.24. Acushnet posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,368,000 after purchasing an additional 63,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,626,000 after purchasing an additional 114,316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,380,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,982,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the period. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOLF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,332. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.