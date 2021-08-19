Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.07). Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

ADMP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,484,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,942,728. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $154.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.30. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $326,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 554,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

