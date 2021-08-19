AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AHCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.95.

Shares of AHCO opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 275.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.