AdEx Network (ADX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.03 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001244 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $73.90 million and $13.03 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00057083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.12 or 0.00865177 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00047465 BTC.

About AdEx Network

ADX is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 134,670,821 coins and its circulating supply is 126,228,344 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

