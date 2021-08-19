AdEx Tops 24 Hour Volume of $611,806.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.04 or 0.00862963 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00048014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00106454 BTC.

AdEx Coin Profile

AdEx is a coin. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

