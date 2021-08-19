Adshares Price Reaches $1.42 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 35.1% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00003104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $22.19 million and $166,554.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00064165 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,612,845 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

