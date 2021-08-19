Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advent Technologies Inc. involved in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. The company accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components and fuel cell technology. Its technology applies to electrification and energy storage markets. Advent Technologies Inc., formerly known as AMCI Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on ADN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of ADN opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.69. The company has a market cap of $342.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 0.39. Advent Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $19.21.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advent Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADN. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the second quarter worth $109,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $130,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the second quarter worth $146,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

