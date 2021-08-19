Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,337 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 98.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $146.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.20. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $68,055,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,118 shares in the company, valued at $77,016,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,602,695 shares of company stock worth $523,461,543. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

