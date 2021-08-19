Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total value of $2,204,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,825,042.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total value of $368,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,774 shares of company stock worth $10,195,071. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Shares of RMD opened at $279.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $283.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

