Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $87.62 on Thursday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.77.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $95,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $512,168,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock valued at $515,935,840. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

