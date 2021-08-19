Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 174.0% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 234.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of ED opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.70. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

