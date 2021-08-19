Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 1,417 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $32,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.95. The stock had a trading volume of 808,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,226. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $115.28 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

