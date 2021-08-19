Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $19.76 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $903.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,574. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $924.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $882.79.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

