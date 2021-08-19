Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Zebra Technologies worth $27,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 91.6% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.96, for a total value of $247,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total value of $2,503,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,133.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,801 shares of company stock worth $9,030,996. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $562.72. 151,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,129. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $576.00. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

