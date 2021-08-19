Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $22,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

WBA stock traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $47.55. 5,476,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,913,509. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

