Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 460 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 167,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $128.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,202. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.76.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.