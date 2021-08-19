AECOM Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 20,302 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,014% compared to the average volume of 652 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in AECOM by 110,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $665,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

NYSE ACM opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -67.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

