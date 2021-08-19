Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Sells $98,260.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $98,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,009.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.37. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEHR. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

