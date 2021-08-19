Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.19). Aemetis reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMTX traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,796. The company has a market cap of $262.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $27.44.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

