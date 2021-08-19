Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives $30.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms have commented on AMTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,032,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 406.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,168 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,766,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares in the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $9.30 on Monday. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $294.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aemetis will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

