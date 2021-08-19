Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Short Interest Up 18.1% in July

Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Aeon Global Health stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10. Aeon Global Health has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.50.
About Aeon Global Health
