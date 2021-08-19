Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Short Interest Up 18.1% in July

Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Aeon Global Health stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10. Aeon Global Health has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

About Aeon Global Health

AEON Global Health Corp. engages in the development and provision of clinical services. It operates through the following segments: AEON and AHC. The AEON segment offers laboratory testing services, which includes the testing of an individual’s blood, urine or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals and the patient’s DNA profile.

