AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Holdings Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in AGCO by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $1,976,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in AGCO by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 407,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 299,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $134.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.65. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.40.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

