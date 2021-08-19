Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Cowen

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on A. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.77.

NYSE:A opened at $163.02 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $94.53 and a 52 week high of $165.36. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

