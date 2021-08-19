Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Lowered to C$97.00 at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$97.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$83.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$100.75.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$71.60 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$69.14 and a 12 month high of C$117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.45 billion and a PE ratio of 18.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

