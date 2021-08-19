Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
Agree Realty has increased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
ADC stock opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.85. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.32.
Several analysts have commented on ADC shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.53.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
