Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ADC stock opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.85. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ADC shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.53.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

