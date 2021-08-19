Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) traded down 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.45 and last traded at $29.45. 11,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 722,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group increased their price target on Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.61.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Agrify Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Agrify during the first quarter worth about $40,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agrify in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Agrify during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Agrify during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Agrify during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

