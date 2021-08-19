AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.07

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 12527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.80 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,278,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,885,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,476,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,415,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,235,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

